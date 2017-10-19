× Disturbing behavior reported at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 4 p.m. Thursday, parents at a local high school received a troubling robocall from Shelby County Schools informing them of an incident involving two adults and a student — but the message said little else.

Since then, WREG has learned the two adult brothers of a female student allegedly came to White Station High School to fight a male student.

It reportedly happened around lunchtime outside the school cafeteria and ended with authorities being called.

It’s their second time at the high school this week.

Tuesday, authorities began investigating when someone reportedly witnessed sexual activity in a school closet.

WREG’s Luke Jones will have more details about both of these investigations on the 10 p.m. news immediately following the game.