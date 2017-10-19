× Detectives need help in two unsolved homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help in two recent homicides that remain unsolved.

On September 29, a woman was shot multiple times as she was sitting in the McDonald’s drive-thru in the 1600 block of Winchester Road.

Police said there were at least two people in the suspect’s four-door Acura TL. The car is believed to be a 1999 or 2000 model with a sunroof and mismatched wheels on the driver’s side.

Memphis police are also searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a recent shooting at a local car wash.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, a white 2001 GMC Yukon pulled into The Car Wash at 1585 Poplar and opened fire. The victim, Deandre Johnson, was shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries. A second person was also injured in the shooting.

According to police, Aaron Lewis Heard is the owner of that vehicle.

He currently has five active warrants and seven misdemeanor charges to his name.

If you can help in either case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.