Child struck, killed by vehicle in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

Police responded to a pedestrian crash at Josephine and Spottswood at 4 p.m.

They say a female juvenile had been struck and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The person who struck the girl stayed on the scene. There is no word yet on any charges.