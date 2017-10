Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Irma tore a path of destruction through the Caribbean with Hurricane Maria right on its heels.

Many of the Caribbean's most popular ports and resorts took a direct hit or at the very least a damaging blow. But now we are hearing some hard hit areas will soon be welcoming back tourists.

Mindy Miller with Travel Leaders gave us the inside scoop on Caribbean travel.