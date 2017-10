× Three honored with civil rights Freedom Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three individuals were honored Thursday for their contributions to civil and human rights.

The National Civil Rights Museum hosts the Freedom Awards ceremony every year.

Activist Rev. Bernice King, Grammy-winning muscian Hugh Masakela and civil rights lawyer Morris Dees were all recognized.

The ceremony commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This year’s theme was “Where Do We Go From Here.”