Watercooler Wednesday: #MeToo, censorship in the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Watercooler Wednesday.

Our panel this week, Danni Bruns, Steve Conley and WREG's Todd Demers discusses all of the week's news that has social media a buzz including the Harvey Weinstein allegations. Will this bring about change?

Plus, a Mississippi school will not longer require students to read the classic novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." The book was recently pulled after complaints about the language, which includes racial slurs, but should it have been?

A new study suggests eight jobs including librarians, newspaper delivery people, cashiers and receptionists will be obsolete by the year 2030. Is this something to be nervous about?

And finally, pole dancing as an Olympic sport?

The Global Association of International Sports Federation is now provisionally classifying it as a real sport.