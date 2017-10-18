Video: 200+ teens break in, ‘destroy’ Colorado home during party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Co. — Teens apparently looking for a bit of fun could soon be facing serious charges instead after allegedly breaking into a home for a wild and destructive party.

The homeowner, Mike Cox, told FOX 3 in Denver he and his wife were out for dinner when at least one person made themselves at home. Over the next two hours, nearly 200 teens took over inside, outside, upstairs and downstairs, leaving destruction in their wake.

When the homeowners returned, beer, liquor and wine bottles were strewn across the house, a window was broken, and everything inside was "destroyed." In the end it added up to thousands of dollars in damage.

But the couple seems to have caught a break. An attendee posted video of the incident on social media —a resource for police and the homeowner who told the news media he plans to press charges.

"Everyone who was here broke into our home," he said.

Cox said he believes the group broke in thinking the home was empty due to the for sale sign in the yard.