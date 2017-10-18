× Vacant Frayser apartments getting new life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of young people and others are working to transform an apartment complex in Frayser.

The now-vacant Peachtree Apartments on Steele Street are slated to undergo a complete renovation within the next year or two.

Over the past few months, students at the nearby Martin Luther King College Preparatory High School got the chance to display their artistic skills and learn some valuable lessons.

The exterior beautification project included the installation of 68 art panels to cover the doors and windows on the north side of the apartment complex.