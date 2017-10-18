Thieves target new vehicles delivered to Memphis by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police may have broken up part of car theft ring targeting brand new vehicles brought into the area by train.

Police say someone broke into the CN Railroad Auto Port Facility on Florida Avenue on October 12 and took four new trucks and then Wednesday morning rammed one of those trucks into a gate to get back inside.

"They got to be doing smoking something. Why would you come back and hit the same place?" said George Burns.

Truck driver George Burns was at the lot Wednesday morning to pick up a load of new vehicles and deliver them to area dealerships.

"All the keys were staying in the vehicles and now the guards take them inside," said Burns.

Police said when they got to the railroad lot at around 4 A.M. Tuesday there were around twenty people on the lot and they all took off running.

They were able to take Deshun Selph, 23, and Nakira Bonds, 19, into custody and said Bonds admitted to trying to steal the vehicles.

There are cameras on the railroad lot, but CN Railroad police won't say what they captured.

They said they plan to do whatever is necessary to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Selph and Bonds are charged with theft of property of up to $250,000, attempted theft of property, vandalism and resisting arrest.