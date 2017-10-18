× Police say teen playing with gun shot his sister in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another child has been accidentally shot and her own brother is being held responsible.

Police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a teen was playing with a gun outside of a home on the 3400 block of Rose Creek Cove in Parkway Village, when that gun went off.

They say a bullet went through the house, hitting the teen’s 15-year-old sister in the face.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her brother, whose age was not given, was taken into custody.