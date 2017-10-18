× Serial rapist pleads guilty to attacking four women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A serial rapist was sentenced to 40 years behind bars without the possibility of parole after confessing to the crimes.

On Wednesday, Tony Sea admitted to breaking into the each of the four victims’ homes, sexually assaulting them and tying them up with telephone cords before fleeing the scenes.

The crimes happened between September 2000 and May 2001 at homes or apartments in Binghampton, Frayser and Raleigh. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 45, the district attorney said.

DNA evidence finally connected Sea — who had multiple aliases — to the cases in January 2012.

A judge also sentenced Sea to be placed under community supervision for life and on the Sex Offender Registry.