Rockfon brings 100 jobs to Marshall County, Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Rockfon, a company that manufactures acoustic ceiling panels, celebrated the grand opening of its first North American manufacturing facility Wednesday.

The $40 million, 130,000-square-foot plant located in Marshall County.

Rockfon is an affiliate of Roxul USA, which also has a location in Marshall County.

The expansion brings nearly 100 new jobs to the area.

Rockfon began operations in July.