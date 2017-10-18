× Police reportedly searching for driver involved in Midtown hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a reported hit and run accident in Midtown.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Cleveland Street and Court Avenue.

The driver reportedly hit a male pedestrian and fled the scene.

We know he was rushed to the hospital, but his condition has not officially been released by police.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.