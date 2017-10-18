× Person of interest sought in Midtown homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Investigators are trying to find the owner of a white GMC Yukon that was seen speeding away from the scene of a recent homicide in Midtown.

Deandre Johnson was shot Oct. 8 at The Car Wash near Poplar and Avalon. He later died of his injuries.

Surveillance video captured the vehicle driving away on Avalon.

Investigators say Arron Lewis Heard is the owner of the Yukon and was developed as a person of interest. Heard currently has five active warrants with seven various misdemeanor charges, police said.

Anyone with information about this Homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.