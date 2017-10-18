MEMPHIS - On a night where the Grizzlies celebrated a 103-91 season-opening win over the Pelicans, much of the postgame discussion was on the booing of Chandler Parsons. Parsons, who continues to battle back from numerous knee surgeries, not happy with the reaction of the home fans and neither are his Grizz teammates.
Parsons fires back at fans after being booed on Opening night
-
Healthy return of Grizzlies scorers leads to preseason victory
-
Grizzlies release Baldwin and Zagorac to finalize roster
-
London Underground: Police say improvised device caused subway fire
-
No. 25 Vols use fast start to breeze past Indiana State 42-7
-
Best bets for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards
-
-
Day Seven: State calls final witnesses in Holly Bobo murder trial
-
Jim Parsons, new star Iain Armitage talk ‘Young Sheldon’ premiere
-
Grizzlies release training camp roster
-
Grizzlies wrap up preseason with huge win over Pelicans, 142-101
-
Tigers finally ready to open football season
-
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor: 30 need-to-know betting notes
-
Tigers win fourth straight season opener
-
Redbirds take 2-0 series lead over El Paso