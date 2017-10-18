Parsons fires back at fans after being booed on Opening night

MEMPHIS - On a night where the Grizzlies celebrated a 103-91 season-opening win over the Pelicans, much of the postgame discussion was on the booing of Chandler Parsons.  Parsons, who continues to battle back from numerous knee surgeries, not happy with the reaction of the home fans and neither are his Grizz teammates.