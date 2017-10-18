Otis Sanford: Alexander, Murray deserve credit for working together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is rare in Washington these days when Democrats and Republicans are seen working together, but when it happens it’s quite refreshing.

Senators Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray of Washington state have been working in rather low-key fashion for weeks to provide some stability to the Affordable Care Act.

On Tuesday, they announced a deal that would stabilize the health insurance markets for two years while Congress continues to work on a permanent fix.

What that means is federal subsidies would remain in place through 2019 to help low-income clients purchase insurance coverage from companies still participating in ACA exchanges. It also means that people with preexisting conditions will continue to be covered as will those needing mental health or maternity care. Assuming that the deal gains Senate and House approval this would be a monumental accomplishment for Alexander and Murray at a time when bipartisan cooperation has been nonexistent.

Republicans have been trying all year to make good on campaign promises to outright repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Each time, the effort fell short mostly because the majority of Americans now say they like former President Barack Obama’s signature accomplishment to expand health care to millions of people.

So for the moment at least, Alexander and Murray deserve credit for doing their best to put the health of Americans ahead of political bluster.