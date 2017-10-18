× Nursing home where resident had maggot-infested wounds paid $163k fine earlier this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Midtown nursing home where a resident was found with maggot infested open, wounds and later died, faced serious trouble with federal regulators over the past nine months.

A corporate spokesperson for the owners of Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation told WREG Tuesday “regulators” were on site.

He also said training was taking place at the facility, but wouldn’t comment on the resident’s death.

News Channel 3 uncovered details last week about an Ashton Place resident who had maggot infested wounds. He was hospitalized and passed away last week. The medical examiner is investigating and so are Memphis Police.

State health officials told WREG they’re aware of the incident, but couldn’t provide additional comment.

► Ashton Place case uncovers nursing home problems

The News Channel 3 Investigators obtained records from federal regulators showing Ashton Place paid a fine of roughly $163,000 earlier this year.

Documents show the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services fined Ashton Place after visits in March and April of 2017.

The facility was also at risk of losing funding.

During a March visit, regulators found a patient faced “actual” harm. Records show it was related to the facility’s failure to identify and treat pressure sores in a timely manner.

Surveyors were also at the facility conducting a complaint investigation at the same time. A resident suffered unwitnessed falls and later died. Records show workers never documented whether they performed required neurological checks after the falls.

A month later, regulators were back and the facility faced what’s called an “immediate jeopardy” deficiency after one resident sexually assaulted another.

Documents also reveal the perpetrator watched as a worker cleaned the victim up after the assault.

A letter dated June 21, 2017 shows CMS found Ashton Place was in compliance, so the termination of payments didn’t go into effect. The facility still paid the fine and faced a denial of payments on new admissions for 15 days.

No word from CMS on what type of discipline the facility could face after the resident’s death last week.

WREG learned the police case was transferred to homicide. Shelby County officials said it could take up to three months for the autopsy to be completed.