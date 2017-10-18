× Man given four life sentences for four murders in Covington, Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has received four sentences of life in prison without parole for killing two neighbors and murdering a father and a daughter in separate incidents.

Officials say 47-year-old Michael Cullum pleaded guilty to killing 66-year-old Robert Bailey and his 41-year-old daughter Tammie Bailey in July 2016 in their home in Covington.

Cullum had earlier pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 49-year-old Rhonda Bishop Dukes and 47-year-old Brenda Dukes in their home in June 2016.