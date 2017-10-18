Kansas boy inspired to show appreciation serves officers donuts

KANSAS — It may look like a simple donut stand, but for one six year old it’s his way of saying thank you to every officer in the Overland Park metro area. It’s a simple act of kindness that was inspired by his love of police officers.

“Officer” Oliver’s interest started a little over a year ago when his parents got him a police uniform. It then blossomed even more when he was surprised with his own motorcycle.

Then one day, out of the blue, his mom Brandi Davis said he was inspired to show his appreciation.

“He said maybe we should just have a lemonade stand. We started talking and thought, maybe we should have a donut and lemonade stand just to say thank you to the officers for everything they do.”

A little boy known as “Officer Oliver” serves up some sweet treats to the men and women who protect his community in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/1iadxbIxt2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 18, 2017

Oliver posted an event announcement video to Facebook (with his mom’s permission of course) and it was quickly shared with officers across the area.

Last week, Officer Oliver served dozens of donuts and lemonade to around 75 officers.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. That’s all I’ve wanted to do. So when I see young people that feel that way, it makes me proud,” said Overland Park Police Chief Frank R. Donchez.

“I think it’s awesome that we brought all the Johnson County and even parts of Missouri to come over and we all just kind of joined forces to come eat some donuts,” said another.

In return, the officers brought the little guy stickers for his motorcycle and authentic patches for his uniform.