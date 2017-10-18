× Home sprayed with bullets as family ducks for cover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are searching for three suspects after a home was riddled with bullets.

A mother and her son told police they were sitting on the front porch Tuesday evening when a black Chevrolet Impala stopped in front of their home in the 1300 block of Snowden. One of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, sending bullets flying into the home and two cars out front.

The family jumped to the ground, but were not injured in the shooting. A second woman sitting in the car also escaped injury.

A police report stated a 5 year old and 12 year old were also home at the time.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you can help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.