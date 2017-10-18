× Highline Aftermarket’s consolidation to bring 91 jobs to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A auto manufacturer and distributor will soon officially call the Bluff City home, the state announced on Wednesday.

In a release, Highline Aftermarket said it plans on consolidating operations to its current 352,000 square-foot facility in Memphis, officially naming the city as its headquarters.

The consolidation also means the addition of 91 jobs in Shelby County and an investment of $500,000 from the company.

“We are thrilled to relocate to the Memphis area. With the growth happening in the city, we are excited to be a part of the city’s current renaissance,” Highline Aftermarket President and CEO Darcy Curran said.

Highline Aftermarket makes and distributes packaged automotive chemicals, lubricants, filters, parts, tools and accessories.