Grizzlies open season with win at home over Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Grizzlies opened the 2017-18 season with a 103-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at FedExForum.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 27 points including four three-pointers.

Memphis trailed by nine when their bench came to the rescue.

Rookie guard Dillon Brooks, a second round pick of the Grizzlies, scored 19 points for Memphis. Marc Gasol finished with a double-double, 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Grizzlies did lose starting power forward JaMychal Green to a left ankle injury just minutes into the game. Green was helped off the court and didn’t return.

The Pelicans got a combined 61 points from Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

The Grizzlies host the world champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday.