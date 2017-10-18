Grizzlies open season with win at home over Pelicans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Grizzlies opened the 2017-18 season with a 103-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at FedExForum.
Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 27 points including four three-pointers.
Memphis trailed by nine when their bench came to the rescue.
Rookie guard Dillon Brooks, a second round pick of the Grizzlies, scored 19 points for Memphis. Marc Gasol finished with a double-double, 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Grizzlies did lose starting power forward JaMychal Green to a left ankle injury just minutes into the game. Green was helped off the court and didn’t return.
The Pelicans got a combined 61 points from Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
The Grizzlies host the world champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday.