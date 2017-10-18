× Consumer reporter: Ford recalling F-150 trucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has announced its recalling about 1.3 million trucks because of a problem with side door latches.

The recall applies to F-150s from 2015 through 2017, along with 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks.

The automaker said the recall is due to a problem with latches that could prevent the door from opening or closing.

Ford has now recalled 5 million vehicles for various problems with door latches sine last year.

The company said they’ll start notifying affected customers next month.

If you bought this Room Essentials leather pouf ottoman from Target, it’s being recalled.

The problem is that kids could open the zippers and suffocate or choke on the beads inside.

Customers can take the product back to target for a refund.

Go cordless!

That’s the hashtag federal safety regulators are using as October is window coverings safety month.

Research shows that from 1996 to 2012, 184 young children and infants died from strangling in window cords.

Experts say the best option is to install only cordless window coverings in homes with young children.

If that’s not possible, be sure cords are out of reach.

Cords should be adjusted to be as short as possible.

And be sure there’s no furniture nearby that kids could climb on and reach cords.

Safety experts also say those continuous loop cords need to be pulled tight and anchored with a tension device.