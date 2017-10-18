× Consumer Alert: Fire department warns of furnace dangers as temps drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler temperatures in the forecast local HVAC companies are starting to see an increase in service calls.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department said with so many people trying to stay warm, they see the number of fires increase during the winter months with heating units being one of the leading causes.

Fire officials said heating units need to be checked, inspected and cleaned by a licensed technician before using them.

It’s also a good idea for residents to conduct a monthly check on the unit.

“The easiest thing to do is start with your filter. Check your filter three times a month if you have any pets inside the home. I would recommend checking it every month.”

Space heaters also need to be at least three feet from anything that can burn, and make sure that all smoke detectors are working.

For more tips from the National Fire Protection Association, click here.