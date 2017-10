Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The statistics will may you think twice before taking your eyes of the road.

Did you know the number of distracted driving crashes in Shelby County have gone up more than 400 percent in the past decade?

According to reports there are now more than 7,100 each year.

That's why the Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with UPS to offer a free safe driving program to teens in the area.