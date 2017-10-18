× Bass Pro, Memphis airport among those hosting job fairs Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, there will be multiple opportunities for job seekers to find employment.

Bass Pro Shops is hosting a national hiring event in an effort to staff its upcoming Santa’s Wonderland event that runs from mid-November to December 24.

Those interested in applying can do so online or in store. On-site interviews will be held during normal business hours on Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aerotak, Manpower and Axcess Staffing will be holding its own job fair. The company said it is specifically looking for computer repair technicians and repair tech technicians for a warehouse in East Memphis.

Ideal candidates should have at least one to four years of experience.

Those interested should stop by their location at 6380 East Holmes Road.

Finally, 19 different employers at Memphis International Airport are looking to fill their ranks.

The job fair will start at 10 a.m. at the Memphis International Airport Project Center located at 4225 Airways Boulevard.

The following employers are scheduled to attend:

Air General (cargo handling)

Budget Rent A Car

Delta Global Services

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

FedEx Express

HMS Host (Moe’s, Home Team Sports, Maggie O’Shea’s, Starbucks, Sun Studios Cafe and Ciao/Urban Market)

Interstate BBQ

ISS Janitorial Services

Lenny’s Subs

Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (includes Memphis Airport Police)

Paradies Lagardère (Brighton Collectibles, B-Iconic, PGA Tour Shop, CNBC News, Memphis!, River City Travel Mart and Heritage Books and News)

PrimeFlight Aviation Services (ground handling services)

Sam Adams Brewhouse

SP+ (Parking Management Company)

Summerfield Associates, Inc. (recruiting and placement)

Superior Shine

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection