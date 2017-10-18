× 3 adults, 2 juveniles injured in North Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are recovering following a horrifying two-car crash in North Memphis.

The cars collided in the 2900 block of Chelsea Ave. near Warford St. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Five people — three adults and two juveniles — were taken to the hospital.

The juveniles are being treated at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The adults were taken to the Regional Medical Center and Methodist University Hospital.

Police haven’t released any details about what led to the crash.