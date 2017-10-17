× Woman robbed at Germantown ATM

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Police say two men robbed a woman at an ATM on Poplar Avenue this weekend, and they’re looking for the suspects.

The two men, both in their mid- to late 20s, were in a white Ford Expedition with tan trim, possibly with Alabama plates and an Auburn emblem on the rear.

The robbery happened at 3:30 Saturday afternoon at 7708 Poplar Ave. — that’s the Bank of Bartlett location in the Village Square shopping center.

The victim’s vehicle was struck from the rear, so police say the suspect’s vehicle should have damage or dark gray paint on the front passenger side bumper.

If you have any information concerning the identity of the suspects pictured, please contact Germantown Police Department at (901) 757-2274 or email at Tips@Germantown-tn.gov.