Video: Baltimore officer interrupts armed robbery, kills suspect

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore police have released officer body camera video after a patrol officer happened upon an armed robbery in progress.

Commissioner Kevin Davis credited the 17-year police veteran’s actions, saying he immediately turned on his camera when he spotted the 20-year-old suspect inside the 7-Eleven store during his regular patrols early Monday morning.

Armed with an unloaded sawed-off shotgun, the suspect grabbed $26 from the clerk and exited the store with his weapon raised, WBAL reported.

The officer opened fire, hitting the suspect.

The body camera video shows the officer performed CPR and applied bandages to the man’s wound until he was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the suspect and two others are connected to 20 to 30 robberies in the city. They are still searching for the person who was caught on camera inside the store with the suspect.