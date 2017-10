Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Decorating for the holidays is a joy for many across the Mid-South, but what if you're trying to sell your home?

Before you deck the halls or bring out the goblins and ghouls, there are some things you should consider.

Heidi Ross from Showhomes has some tips on what not to do this season if you're trying to make that big sale.