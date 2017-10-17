× Suspects who shot Parkway Village teen caught on camera, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released a picture of three suspects wanted on especially aggravated robbery and attempted murder charges.

Early Monday morning, authorities were called to the 5000 block of Harrington in Parkway Village after the juvenile was shot. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but he is expected to be okay.

According to police, the teen and two others were walking to school when a 2007 Cadillac CTS pulled up. The front passenger jumped out of the car, pulled a gun and demanded the shooting victim return his property. A second suspect followed suit, heading for one of the other young teens.

The first suspect and the shooting victim began struggling, resulting in the second suspect and the getaway driver coming over to help.

Police said surveillance video showed all three fled the scene when the first suspect shot the teen in the middle of the street.

No arrests have been made. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.