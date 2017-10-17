× South Carolina man accused of spraying feces on grocery store produce

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A disgruntled contractor was taken into custody after spraying what some say appeared to be feces on food inside a South Carolina grocery store.

The Post and Courier reported the suspect, Pau S. Hang, walked into the Harris Teeter food market Sunday afternoon with a spray bottle filled with a “brown liquid.” Employees told the news outlet police said they believed the substance to be feces due to the color and foul smell, but they wouldn’t know for sure until test results are completed.

The contaminated produce has been disposed of and crews immediately began sanitizing the closed store. Managers said they would not reopen until they get approval from the county Department of Health.

Hang was charged with damage to personal property and trespassing after notice.

According to CBS affiliate WCSC a manager reportedly told one shopper Hang has been “tormenting” the store for some time.

Police supported the claim stating Hang had been on trespass notice since November 24, 2015, but had violated the order at least seven times.

When questioned by police, Hang confirmed he was aware of the notice but stated the company owned him money. He said he wasn’t going to stay away until he was repaid.