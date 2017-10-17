× Sen. Alexander part of short-term deal to restore Obamacare subsidies

Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, and Patty Murray, D-Washington, have reached a deal “in principle” to restore Obamacare cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility in Obamacare, according to two Senate aides.

One Senate aide said the plan would also restore just over $100 million in funding for Obamacare outreach.

An Alexander aide told CNN that Republicans would get a major change in the affordability guardrail, that would allow states a lot more flexibility, but that final language was still being ironed out.

President Donald Trump, when asked about the deal, called it a “short-term solution” but appeared supportive of the proposal.

“We have been involved, and this is a short-term deal because we think ultimately block grants going to the states is going to be the answer,” Trump said in the Rose Garden.

“Lamar has been working very, very hard with … his colleagues on the other side, and, Patty Murray is one of them in particular, and they’re coming up, and they’re fairly close to a short-term solution,” Trump continued. “The solution will be for about a year or two years, and it will get us over this intermediate hump.”