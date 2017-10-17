× Radio personality Tom Joyner retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime radio personality Tom Joyner is hanging up the mic, announcing his upcoming retirement with a tweet Tuesday.

After nearly 25 years on air, Joyner says he’ll transition off of the Tom Joyner Morning Show over the next two years.

Joyner says the show has done well, coming up with innovative campaigns and events like the “National take a loved one to the doctor day” and “sky shows.”

He also says he’ll be in celebration mode, welcoming more guests and more parties on the show, until his final day.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show airs in the Memphis area on V-101.