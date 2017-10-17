Ohio football game turns into emotional display of patriotism

ASHLAND, Ohio — A football game in Ohio turned into a scene of patriotism that is taking the internet by storm.

Football Coach Dan Mager told Fox 8 Cleveland each game at Crestview High has a special theme and last week the team decided to honor their local veterans.

Before the game, players — who are normally introduced individually — ran onto the field together with the cheerleaders close behind. Every single one of them was waving an American flag.

The school then recognized close to 100 veterans to thunderous applause.

But the most remarkable and probably the most emotional moment of the night was one that no one planned for. Under the stadium lights with flags in hand, both teams, their fans and local veterans met at midfield and belted out “God Bless the U.S.A.”

It’s an experience that Mager said he would never forget.

“We had fireworks, the veterans, the flags, and I don’t think there was a dry eye here.”

Others said with everything going on in the world, it was truly inspiring to see genuine patriotism from the community.