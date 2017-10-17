× MPD: Woman shot in face while driving on Bartlett Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a driver who opened fire on a quiet road in Northeast Memphis on Thursday, spraying a woman with pellets.

A woman said she slowed down when a white truck in the opposite lane swerved. As she proceeded to pass that truck on Bartlett Road, she heard a loud noise and bursting glass.

The woman told police she immediately passed out, and when she woke up, she drove to the Putt-Putt Fun Center parking lot at the corner of Bartlett Road and Summer Avenue and dialed 911.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where doctors say they found metallic pieces in her face, neck and behind her left ear. They said she’d been shot.

Police said the victim didn’t get a good look at the driver, and it’s unclear if the shooting was random.

WREG reached out to the victim. She told us she’s getting better, but detectives didn’t want her to talk to us.

Meanwhile, loved ones set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for her medical bills, saying the victim will have to see a specialist to get the pellets removed.

Police say they’re still working to gather evidence and make an arrest.