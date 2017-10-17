× Memphis City Council presses for action plan on Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis City Council say Confederate statues in the city are a nuisance and need to come down.

Right now statues of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis sit in city parks.

Tuesday, the city council directed Mayor Jim Strickland to “come up with a plan” for removal by Nov. 21.

Until that plan is presented, crews will block the monument from view.

The council also instructed the administration to explore the options of closing the park or “repurposing” it as a memorial to the 22 people lynched in Shelby County in the late 1890s and during the Jim Crow era.

This is Plan B for the city, which will argue before a judge in November that itt has the authority to remove the statues, despite a state commission’s ruling last week.