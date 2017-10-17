× Man arrested in OCU operation convicted on drug, gun-related charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been found guilty of gun and drug-related charges following an undercover operation, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Nickey Ardd was convicted of cocaine possession, having a gun during a drug trafficking offense, two counts of being a convicted felon with a gun and possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number.

The 41-year-old was caught after he contacted an undercover officer with the Organized Crime Unit wanting to order 9 ounces of powder cocaine at $1,100 an ounce. The two agreed to meet in June 2016, at which time Ardd was taken into custody.

Officers said Ardd had a fully loaded Glock 9 mm pistol and $9,811 in cash on him when he was arrested. A subsequent search of the man’s home led police to additional cocaine packaged for sale and a loaded Luger 9 mm caliber pistol.

He faces anywhere from five years to life at sentencing in February.