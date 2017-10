× Lamar, American Way blocked after vehicle hits utility pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car accident at Lamar Avenue and American Way has shutdown traffic and left hundreds of people without power.

WREG has learned a vehicle hit a pole, causing power lines to fall and power to go out to 1,176 MLGW customers.

Drivers are encouraged to use Getwell Road as a detour.

Treat all malfunctioning traffic lights as a four-way stop.

For the latest outage information, click here.