× Great Central ShakeOut to help Mid-South prepare for earthquakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several states including those right here in the Mid-South will be participating in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut this week to raise awareness about preparing for earthquakes.

Patrick Sheehan, the director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, said a major earthquake is one of the top threats for the state of Tennessee. He encouraged everyone to know the risks and have an action plan ready before the ground starts to shake.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, schools, businesses, organizations, and individuals across Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas will practice the Drop, Cover and Hold On technique.

In the event of an earthquake, experts said the best thing to do is Drop to the ground, take Cover under a sturdy object with our hands covering your neck and head, and Hold On until it’s safe to move.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website has more tips and learning materials on it’s website to help you prepare. For more, click here.

If you would like to register for the ShakeOut, click here.