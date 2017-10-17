Good Samaritans save couple from fiery tanker crash

GOSHEN, New York — A group of good Samaritans ran to the aid of a couple after their car became trapped underneath a tanker and caught on fire.

Alejandro and Carmin Rivera were heading down Route 17 in Goshen, New York over the weekend when a tire on their Subaru blew. The couple reportedly lost control and became lodged under the tanker as flames started to spring up from the car.

Video showed several people running to the couple’s aid.

Their son told WABC he’s convinced they saved his parents’ lives.

“My parents would not be here,” he said.

The couple suffered serious injuries in the crash. Carmin is recovering in intensive care after sustaining head trauma while her husband broke the bones in his back, ribs and ankle.