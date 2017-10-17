Free lock giveaway aims to keep children safe, guns secure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several children have died in the past 90 days and others wounded after being shot with a gun that wasn’t properly secured.
Project Child Safe Community and the U.S. Department of Justice are handing out free gun locks at six different locations.
The following locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Whitehaven Community Center: 4318 Graceland Dr., Memphis TN 38116
- Mt. Pisgah CME Church: 2490 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38114
- Glenview Community Center: 1141 S. Barksdale, Memphis, TN 38114
- Pursuit of God Transformation Center: 3171 Signal St., Memphis, TN 38127
- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood: 620 Parkrose Rd., Memphis, TN 38109
- Hickory Hill Community Center: 3910 Ridgway Rd., Memphis, TN 38115