Dollar General makes big gift to Sea Isle Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dollar General showed up with a few dollars to donate to Sea Isle Elementary on Monday — $50,000 of them to be exact.

The money is aimed at helping the school purchase books, computers and other educational supplies.

It's part of Dollar General's "reading revolution" program.

"Honestly, I had no idea, the young lady that I spoke with on the phone, said if you're not pleased, I'll buy you a steak dinner," one school leader said. "And I said OK, I'll take you up on that. And when I opened the box, I almost passed out because it was a donation for $50,000."

Dollar General leaders say they hope this donation will help equip the school with the tools and resources it needs to improve the learning experience for students.