Confederate clothing stirs controversy at Hernando High

HERNANDO, Miss. — Parents of Hernando High School students are angry with how some of their classmates are dressing for school.

It's a symbol that is not unfamiliar to Hernando High School but the "Stars and Bars" fashion statement is setting off alarms in DeSoto County.

"I've seen him wearing it and I was, like, 'I can't believe they're letting him wear that in the building and stuff like that,'" said former student Jake Jones.

Evangela Cole snapped pictures as she was dropping off her son of at least two students in hoodies plastered with stars and bars.

"It's just like a gang. If it's multiple children in the same outfit and the same mindset, that could be intimidating for any child."

Cole says she complained to the principal, but says that's about as far as it went.

"The principal even said other parents have reported it as well, but there`s nothing that he can do."

DeSoto County schools sent us this statement reading, "Local principals have the discretion to make all decisions on their campus regarding dress code. The principal reserves the right to restrict clothing that causes a disruption" — which some say the Confederate flag does not.

"I don`t think it's a distraction for the community or nothing like that," said Nathaniel Williams, who is not offended. "I think the people just being ignorant.."

Others are deeply troubled by what they regard as a symbol of hate, including Destiny Vallin, who says she knows one of the kids in the photo.

"I think he might be playing, like, kind of joking with it, but not a lot of people take it as a joke.," she said.

To Cole it's definitely no joke, and she wishes others would take it more seriously.

"I feel that my complaints are just falling on deaf ears."