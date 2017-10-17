× Brooks Museum considering move to Memphis riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Brooks Museum of Art is considering a move to the Memphis riverfront.

In a news release, the museum stated its board members recently passed a resolution to send a proposal to the city of Memphis asking for consideration as the new “iconic cultural asset” along Front Street.

“We feel that this is a singular opportunity to be part of a true renaissance along the river, particularly with tremendous developments happening in the Pinch and Medical Districts, around the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and throughout all of downtown.”

This is a developing story.