VERDICT WATCH: Jury resumes deliberations in Jessica Chambers murder

BATESVILLE, Miss. — Jurors in the Jessica Chambers murder trial resume deliberations on Monday.

They’re working to decide if Quinton Tellis is guilty of capital murder in the 19-year-old’s 2014 death.

Prosecutors said Tellis doused the women in gasoline then set her on fire and left her to die on a country road near Courtland.

Cellphone data and surveillance cameras show Tellis was with Chambers the night of her murder.

Prosecutors built their case around Tellis’ unexplained behavior in the days following the incident.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours on Sunday without reaching a verdict.

