× Two men plead guilty in Tipton County double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Two Tennessee men have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder in West Tennessee.

On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced both Jason Holland and Michael Cullum confessed to a Tipton County double murder from July 2016.

Authorities said they killed 66-year-old Robert Bailey and his daughter, 41-year-old Tammie Bailey.

Holland was charged with two counts of criminal responsibility for first-degree murder, two counts of criminal responsibility for felony murder, criminal responsibility for aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and filing a false report.

Cullum was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, arson, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He also just recently pleaded guilty in the deaths of two women, Brenda and Rhonda Dukes, in Millington from June 2016.

The women were found dead in the master bedroom of the home they shared in the 9400 block of Matthews Road off U.S. Highway 51 on the north side of Millington. Both had been shot in the head.

Witnesses said Cullum told them he had shot and killed the women and then left their residence, but returned when he realized no one had heard the gunshots. He told the witnesses that he took Lortab pills from the women’s residence and then left again.

He received a total of four life sentences in regards to both crimes.