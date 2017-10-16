× Tigers defensive back Austin Hall wins weekly American honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn-University of Memphis defensive back Austin Hall is The American Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his play in the Tigers upset of 25th ranked Navy. Hall, a sophomore from Collierville High, totaled ten tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. This is the second DPOTW honor for Hall in his brief career. The Tigers (5-1) replaced Navy at number 25 in this week’s Associated Press rankings. Memphis plays at Houston on Thursday.