Three men, woman wanted in Parkway Village robbery, shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning robbery left one person in critical condition and police searching for the suspects.
According to Memphis police, the robbery happened in the 5000 block of Harrington shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.
The suspects — three men and a woman wearing purple masks — shot the victim during the encounter. They reportedly fled the scene in a gray Cadillac CTS.
A neighbor told WREG police told her the victim was a teen and he was shot in the leg over a cell phone. Melissa Moon is working to confirm that information.
If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.057709 -89.894935