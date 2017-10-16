× Three men, woman wanted in Parkway Village robbery, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning robbery left one person in critical condition and police searching for the suspects.

According to Memphis police, the robbery happened in the 5000 block of Harrington shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

The suspects — three men and a woman wearing purple masks — shot the victim during the encounter. They reportedly fled the scene in a gray Cadillac CTS.

A neighbor told WREG police told her the victim was a teen and he was shot in the leg over a cell phone. Melissa Moon is working to confirm that information.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.