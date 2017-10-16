× Suspect arrested in connection to Forrest City weekend homicide

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Authorities have made an arrest in a connection to a Forrest City murder investigation.

According to the Arkansas State Police, authorities responded to a robbery at a local Family Dollar Store. The vehicle used in the robbery was spotted heading down U.S. Highway 79 later that day.

The driver refused to stop and eventually wrecked the car and was taken into custody by an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer.

Authorities eventually learned the car used by the alleged suspect, Larry Watts, belonged to 78-year-old Arnold Gwathney who was killed inside his Hickey Street home Sunday morning.

Watts is currently being held for violating his parole.

More charges are pending in regards to the homicide, robbery and vehicle theft.